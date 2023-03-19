• NAME: Flory Bidunga
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Three days after being named the Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, Bidunga helped the Kats win the Class 4A North Semistate at Michigan City. The 6-foot-10 center had 31 points, 19 rebounds, eight blocked shots, two steals and two assists in a 73-51 victory over Fort Wayne Wayne in the semifinal round. He followed with 25 points, 22 rebounds, five blocks and one assist in a 58-57 victory over Penn in the final. He made 23 of 32 shots from the field over the two games. He reached 1,000 career points during the semifinal win.
