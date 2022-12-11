• NAME: Flory Bidunga
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bidunga showed why is considered a five-star recruit in leading the Kats to a pair of victories. First, in a 72-38 demolition of McCutcheon, the 6-foot-10 center scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Next, in a 63-39 rout of Lebanon, he recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 blocked shots for his third career triple-double. He made 26 of 30 shots (86.7%) over the two games. For the season, he is averaging 21.4 points, 13 rebounds and 4.8 blocks and shooting 80.7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.