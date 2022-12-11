KHS vs McCutcheon BBB 07.jpg

Kokomo center Flory Bidunga dunks during the Kats' 72-38 victory over McCutcheon on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Memorial Gym.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Flory Bidunga

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bidunga showed why is considered a five-star recruit in leading the Kats to a pair of victories. First, in a 72-38 demolition of McCutcheon, the 6-foot-10 center scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Next, in a 63-39 rout of Lebanon, he recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 blocked shots for his third career triple-double. He made 26 of 30 shots (86.7%) over the two games. For the season, he is averaging 21.4 points, 13 rebounds and 4.8 blocks and shooting 80.7%.

