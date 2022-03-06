• NAME: Flory Bidunga
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bidunga led the way as the Kats won the Class 4A Logansport Sectional. The 6-foot-10 center had 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots in a 70-48 rout of Harrison in the semifinal round. He followed with a triple-double of 30 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 49-42 victory over Lafayette Jeff in the final. He made 20 of 23 shots over the two games. For the season, he is averaging 17.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game and shooting 77.6%.
