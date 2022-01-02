• NAME: Flory Bidunga
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bidunga led the Kats to a third-place finish in the Phil Cox Memorial Tournament. First, the 6-foot-10 center had 32 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots against University. Next, he had 19 points, 12 boards and five blocks against Class 4A No. 5 Valparaiso. He followed with 19 points, 17 boards and four blocks against Brownsburg. Over the three games, he made 31 of 38 shots from the field (81.6%). For the season, he is averaging 15.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks and shooting 76.2%.
