• NAME: Flory Bidunga
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Bidunga led the way as Kokomo beat Anderson 69-52 to win the North Central Conference title. The 6-foot-10 center torched the Indians for 32 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and two assists. He made all 13 of his shots from the field. Earlier in the week, in Kokomo's 66-41 victory over Western, he had 23 points, 19 rebounds (12 offensive), two assists, two steals and one blocked shot.
