Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

An isolated thunderstorm possible this evening, then occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.