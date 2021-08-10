Fifty-one Olympians with Big Ten ties returned home with medals claimed during the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The games concluded on Sunday after being postponed last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States ended the games with a field-best 113 medals, including 39 gold medals.
Big Ten Olympians won 22 gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze medals in Tokyo.
Athletes with Minnesota ties recorded a Big Ten-best five gold medals, as swimmer Bowe Becker (4x100-meter freestyle relay), wrestler Gable Steveson (125 kg) and women’s volleyball players Hannah Tapp, Tori Dixon and Sarah Parsons brought home gold.
Penn State finished second with four gold-medal winners.
The women’s volleyball trio of Micha Hancock, Haleigh Washington and Megan Courtney claimed gold for Team USA, while former Nittany Lion wrestler David Taylor was crowned the champion at 86 kg. Former Penn State women’s soccer player Erin McLeod was part of a Canadian Women’s National Team that won the gold medal.
Nebraska produced three gold-winning Olympians after Justine Wong-Orantes, Kelsey Robinson and Jordan Larson and Team USA women’s volleyball defeated Brazil in the gold-medal match.
Indiana’s Zach Apple and Blake Pieroni (men’s swimming) won the gold medal in both the 4x100-meter freestyle relay and the 4x100-meter medley. Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (women’s swimming) claimed gold in the 100-meter butterfly. Fellow Wolverines Jayde Riviere and Shelina Zadorsky (women’s soccer) also earned gold medals as members of the Canadian Women’s National Team.
Michigan State alumnus and Golden State Warrior Draymond Green gave the Spartans a gold medal as a part of Team USA basketball.
Ohio State produced gold-winning Olympians in the men’s swimming 4x100-meter medley relay with Hunter Armstrong, and Nichelle Prince (women’s soccer) represented Canada during its Olympic run.
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley (Illinois) and Annie Drews (Purdue) were gold-medal winners for Team USA’s women’s volleyball squad.
FOOTBALL COACHES POLL
In yet another sign that the 2021 college football season is quickly approaching, the preseason USA Today Sports AFCA coaches poll was released on Monday.
Five Big Ten teams are included in the Top 25.
Ohio State paces conference teams at No. 4 one season removed from losing to Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship. The Buckeyes are the only Big Ten team to appear in the top 10.
Wisconsin (No. 15), Indiana (No. 17), Iowa (No. 18) and Penn State (No. 20) are also included in the preseason poll.
The Badgers and the Nittany Lions open the season by facing each other on Sept. 4, while the Hoosiers and the Hawkeyes also meet during the first week of September.
Michigan is among the teams receiving votes with 30.
VACCINATION MANDATES
The University of Minnesota is trending toward implementing a vaccine mandate for its students this fall.
In a release to students and the campus community on Monday, University president Joan Gabel announced that COVID vaccines would be mandatory once they are fully FDA approved. The vaccines have emergency approval now.
If implemented, Minnesota would be the eighth public Big Ten university to require its students to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Illinois, Indiana, Purdue, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers have vaccination requirements for their students. Big Ten member Northwestern University requires a vaccine for its students, but the school is private.
