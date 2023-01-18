Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.