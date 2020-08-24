A pair of golfers hit aces on back-to-back days this weekend at Chippendale G.C.
Jen Bingaman hit a hole in one on Saturday. She used a 9-iron to ace hole No. 17, which was playing 102 yards. Mollie Habig and Brayden Scering witnessed the shot. It was Bingaman’s second career hole in one.
Then on Sunday, Ryan Rossi hit an hole in one when he used a 9-iron to ace hole No. 16, which was playing 155 yards. Steve Switzer and Mike Grant witnessed the shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.