• NAME: Braxton Birner
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Maconaquah
• GRADE: Sophomore
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Birner led the charge as Maconaquah whipped Whitko 46-0 for a happy homecoming. In just his second varsity start, he completed 38 of 41 pass attempts for 350 yards and six touchdowns. He set school passing records for completions, yards and touchdowns. He was nearly flawless in the first half as he completed 26 of 27 attempts for 200 yards and four scores as the Braves raced to a 34-0 halftime lead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.