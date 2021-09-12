Braxton Birner

 Submitted photo

NAME: Braxton Birner

SPORT: Football

SCHOOL: Maconaquah

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Birner led the charge as Maconaquah whipped Whitko 46-0 for a happy homecoming. In just his second varsity start, he completed 38 of 41 pass attempts for 350 yards and six touchdowns. He set school passing records for completions, yards and touchdowns. He was nearly flawless in the first half as he completed 26 of 27 attempts for 200 yards and four scores as the Braves raced to a 34-0 halftime lead.

