Former Lewis Cass star Ryan Bixler was having a standout baseball career at Franklin College and he wasn’t ready for it to end prematurely.
So Bixler said he will do what he needs to do to come back as a fifth-year senior next year at Franklin.
“You can work your whole life but you can never play college baseball again,” Bixler said. “Now with the way it ended, if there was any opportunity to come back, I’m going to do everything possible to come back just because I love it and I’m not ready to give it up.”
Bixler, a public relations major with a minor in marketing, was scheduled to graduate in May. He said he will try to make sure to take at least one class next spring and will do what it takes to be eligible to play one more season at Franklin.
He was part of a special senior class at Franklin. The seven seniors have been an integral part of a Grizzly program that won 96 games, had back-to-back seasons with at least 30 wins, won a program-record 39 wins in 2018 and won two Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championships. Additionally, all appeared in two NCAA Regionals, including the 2019 team’s run to the regional championship game.
“It’s a great school,” Bixler said. “It’s a small school, so everyone knows everybody. But the culture is very unique, especially when I came there. It was unlike anything else. It’s more where everyone’s goal is the same goal. Everyone knows their role, we all have our own roles. It’s not a me, me, me, it’s a more of a we, we, we. Coach Marshall does a great job of setting the culture, then I think the upperclassmen do a good job of teaching that to the underclassmen. My class, we all clicked, we all knew each other, and it was just a great culture and I think that culture will continue on as well.”
Bixler added fans should not overlook D-III baseball.
“I think each division definitely holds their own. Just because it’s D-I or D-II, obviously there’s some separation between talent and velocity with pitchers and stuff, but I think if you get to the regional tournament, the competition level is insane,” he said. “I would say there’s definitely some D-III teams who I think can hang with some D-I teams. There’s not a huge talent gap, obviously there’s a little bit of it, but I think D-III gets overlooked a little bit.”
The Grizzlies had played eight games this year before the coronavirus pandemic caused the NCAA to cancel its spring sports seasons. The Grizzlies were 5-3 having played four games in Florida, three at home and one at Grand Park in Westfield.
“We definitely had some talent. We had a tough schedule to start off with,” Bixler said. “We beat the No. 8 team in the nation pretty well. We were thinking everything was starting to click.
“People say play everyday like it’s your last day because you never know. You truly never know. Being the last time you’re going to be able to play with some of the seniors because obviously not everyone is going to be able to come back, it’s pretty sad and emotional for sure.”
Bixler starred in baseball and basketball at Cass. In baseball, the Kings went 73-25 (.745) during his four years and won a regional championship in 2015. He also started on the regional champion basketball team as a sophomore in 2014.
Bixler, an outfielder at Franklin, had a hot start to the season at the plate with three home runs in just eight games. He was hitting .321 with nine hits, three homers, two doubles, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored. His on-base percentage was .472, he slugged .714 and his OPS was 1.186.
He hit .337 with 28 home runs, 120 RBIs, 27 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .455 in his three-year career at Franklin. He was the HCAC Player of the Year, HCAC Tournament MVP and a third-team All-American in 2018. His 28 home runs rank second in program history.
“It was tough to end so quickly,” he said, before adding he hopes he can be part of a Grizzlies team that makes a run next year.
