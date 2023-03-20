Tyson Good glides in for two of his team-high 25 points, but Cass fell to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 75-58 in the Logansport Semistate championship game Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Blackhawk shoots past Lewis Cass to win semistate title
Beau Wicker
For the Kokomo Tribune
Lewis Cass made a run to the Final Four of Class 2A by playing its best basketball of the season.
That continued on the offensive end of the floor against No. 3-ranked Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Saturday night in the championship game of the Logansport Semistate.
But the Kings couldn’t get enough stops on the defensive end of the court to keep up with the Braves.
Blackhawk pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 75-58 win to advance to the State Finals.
Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good scores two 3 pointers at the beginning of the game but Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Haden McClain drives in but passes off as Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Keaton Lewellen puts up a defensive fight with Gage Sefton shoots. Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good glides in for two of his team-high 25 points, but Cass fell to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 75-58 in the Logansport Semistate championship game Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tyson Good scores shooting a few technical foul shots but Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Luke Chambers rebounding but Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lewis Cass Coach Kyle Johnson watches as his team falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good scores two 3 pointers at the beginning of the game but Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Haden McClain drives in but passes off as Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Keaton Lewellen puts up a defensive fight with Gage Sefton shoots. Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tyson Good glides in for two of his team-high 25 points, but Cass fell to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 75-58 in the Logansport Semistate championship game Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tyson Good scores shooting a few technical foul shots but Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Luke Chambers rebounding but Lewis Cass falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Lewis Cass Coach Kyle Johnson watches as his team falls to Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian in the finals of the 2A Semi-State in Logansport on Saturday, March 18, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Blackhawk (26-3) plays No. 1 Linton-Stockton (29-1) at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2A state championship game. Cass finishes 20-8.
“Blackhawk is a very good team,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said. “Even down nine at the end of the third quarter I still felt comfortable that we had a shot. We had to do a couple things defensively to see if we could break into that lead, and a couple times we took advantage of it and a couple of times they did. They hit some big 3s late.”
Blackhawk will look to continue its running of winning a state title every odd year since 2019 on Saturday.
“Give them credit,” Johnson said, “but you know what, those seniors of mine, I’m so proud of those seniors. Tyson Good, Luke Chambers, Haden McClain, Keaton Lewellen, Breyton Hensley’s been hurt, but I’m just proud. They have created a mantra about Cass basketball: a physical team, a mentally tough team, kind of a blue-collar, hard working team. I’m so proud that they’ve done that. It wasn’t something that was done by me. They’re the ones that created that and I sure have enjoyed being on the ride with them.”
Cass fans filled up their entire side of the vast Berry Bowl. They witnessed their team compete well against a team that some remarked looked more like a top Class 4A team. Blackhawk averages 70 ppg and a margin of victory of 15 ppg playing against all the top Fort Wayne teams. Blackhawk defeated No. 7 Gary 21st Century 88-82 earlier in the day.
The Kings hit three 3-pointers in the first six minutes and led most of the first quarter before the Braves ended the frame with an 8-2 run. Jimmy Davidson’s runner at the buzzer gave Blackhawk a 20-15 lead after one.
The lead stayed between 3-7 points in the second quarter and the Kings were within 31-26 at halftime despite the Braves shooting 11-of-14 from the floor (79%). The Kings shot 10-of-18 from the floor (56%) including 4-of-7 from 3-point range to stay in it. Blackhawk also outscored Cass 7-2 from the foul line in the half.
The Kings had a six-point possession early in the third quarter to pull to within one. Good was fouled on a shot at the basket and Kellen Pickett had enough of a reaction to draw a technical foul call. Good made four free throws in a row and LJ Hillis scored on a putback basket to make it a 33-32 game with 6:00 left in the third.
But the Braves closed out the quarter with a 16-8 run to take a 49-40 lead into the fourth. They continued their hot shooting with a 7-for-10 quarter.
The Braves were just getting heated up as they shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the fourth to pull away. Cass pulled to with 54-44 on a three-point play by LJ Hillis that was answered with a three-point play by Gage Sefton with 5:47 remaining.
The Kings were within 54-44 when Hillis missed on a good look from 3. Josh Furst answered with a score to push the lead to 12 with 4:05 left.
Haden McClain sank a 3 to make it 59-50 with 3:45 left. But Sefton beat the press for a quick score. The Braves then came up with a steal and Sefton finished with a dunk to make it 63-50. The Braves later sank three triples in a row to push the lead to 72-52 with 2:10 to go as the Kings defense was scrambling trying to get steals. Cass got it as close as 16 from there before the final margin finished at 17.
Sefton finished with 30 points on 11-of-12 shooting from field, all on 2s. Isaac Smith scored 13 which included 3-of-5 shooting from distance. Furst had 11 points and Pickett had 10. Furst and Pickett were the big scorers earlier in the day against 21st Century, showing Blackhawk’s scoring depth.
Good finished with 25 points to lead the Kings as he finishes his Cass career with 1,325 points.
“Tyson was solid,” Johnson said. “It’s such an emotional game and the kids are hurting from it. But they should be proud. I think represented their community with class. They're hard-nosed like our community would like to see. I think it’s a team that this community will remember forever. I’m sure proud to be a part of it.”
As for Good possibly continuing his career at the next level, Johnson said, “That’s still up to Tyson. I’m sure he could play at a lot of different places. He definitely did a heck of a job putting some stock out there for himself. I’m just so proud of him and all of them.”
Hillis had 10 points and six rebounds. Chambers was limited to playing 20 minutes due to foul trouble and finished with nine points.
Foul trouble was a theme for the Kings all tournament run but it was something they were able to overcome until the semistate championship game.
“The physicality as you go farther into the tournament keeps going up,” Johnson said. “It’s kind of hard to figure out how to adjust for all of our guys. But Luke has drawn so much attention. You see Tyson scoring really well and there’s a reason because they were focusing a lot on Luke and Tyson is talented enough to do that. Luke gets a lot of credit on giving those guys an opportunity to be successful.”
Lewellen scored six points, Trey Johnson had five points and two steals and McClain added three points, five assists and two steals.
It was the Kings’ deepest tournament run since the 2014 team also finished one game short of the state finals. The only other team to make it that far was the 2003 state championship team.
After Johnson won 13 games in each of his first three seasons at Lewis Cass, the Kings won 20 games this year for the first time since the 2014 team went 22-3.
Cass ended No. 2 Wapahani’s 25-game winning streak with a 59-54 win earlier in the day.
“I’m super proud of the solid game this morning against a great team,” Johnson said. “We were right there with this solid Blackhawk team. I think it just wasn’t meant to be. But it’s something we should be proud of, a 20-win season, that’s incredible.”
