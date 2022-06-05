LEBANON — When basketball fans think of great rivalries, the matchups of Duke-North Carolina, Indiana-Purdue and professionally the Celtics-Lakers come to mind.
Well, the The Basketball League has provided us with yet another — the Lebanon Leprechauns and the Kokomo BobKats.
Following a regular season that saw the two teams pretty much match one another punch for punch in games that got a little testy at times, it was only fitting the two teams would battle it out in the best-of-three series in the first round of the Lower Midwest Division playoffs.
Also fittingly there needed to be an overtime to decide which of the two would move on to play the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in the next round of the playoffs beginning Wednesday night.
When the dust settled, after 53 minutes of heart-pounding, high intensity action that saw a couple of flare-ups both during and immediately following the game, the BobKats erased an 19-point, second-half deficit to pull out an 113-107 barnburner Saturday night at Lebanon High School.
The spark behind the monumental comeback win was former IUPUI player T.J. Henderson as he canned 11 of 17 shots from the field, highlighted by a clutch 3-pointer from deep behind the top of the key to put Kokomo up 96-94. A pair of free throws by Lebanon's Josh Caldwell following a questionable off-the-ball foul knotted things up to force the extra period.
Sparked by the inspired play of Devin Harris in the extra session, Kokomo outscored the host team 17-11 much to the delight of the legion of Kokomo fans who made the trip southwest.
“Playoff basketball,” said Bobkat coach Cliff Levingston who knows more than a thing or two following his playing career with the Chicago Bulls. “That’s what this was all about. Two teams never letting up. This was a great, hard-fought game [Saturday].”
Lebanon coach Brian Rowsom, a former NBA player with both the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets, echoed Levingston.
“This is what it’s all about. Two teams with great fans laying it all on the line for 53 minutes,” said Rowsom, gracious in defeat. “This is great for the league when you have two teams right down the road from one another giving it their all. When we play at Kokomo, the fans come down to support us and as you can see [Saturday] it’s obvious the Kokomo fans love and follow their team.
"With both Kokomo and us being this competitive, the players trying to break into the league really want to play on our teams. They’ve been playing games at old Armory gyms with only 12 or so fans on hand. [Saturday] proved how much Indiana loves its basketball and why I wanted to coach here. I was hoping to get Kokomo in the first round because it is easy to get the team up and ready playing against a rival. Trust me, I’ll be pulling for Kokomo the rest of the way.”
Tremont “Fudge” Moore, who paced the Bobkats in rebounding with 11 boards, was excited to pull out the series’ win.
“We never got down, even when we were down 19 in the second half,” said Moore. “Our team was built for this with our depth. One through 12, we just keep plugging trying different rotations to get things going when we are having a hard time scoring points. Coach never gives up on us and when we get down we just know that both teams are going to have runs they go on. It’s how hard we play and stick to it is what’s special about these guys.
"Coach works us hard, I’d bet harder than any other coach in the league, but nights like [Saturday] are when you see the results of all that hard work.”
Henderson finished with 27 points in arguably his best game of the season. Harris did everything expected and more and finished with 19 markers, six rebounds including a clutch putback late in the game, two assists and a steal. Derek Hawthorne finished with 10 points while Moore, Larry Plummer and Martrellian Gibson had nine each in balanced team effort. Johnny Griffin Jr. had eight points and Alan Arnett had eight points, eight boards and four assists.
Josh Thompson, son of Muncie Central and Ball State standout Chandler Thompson, led all scorers with 34. Former Bobkat Trey Mitchell had 20 and Jerome Seagears 19. Ronnie Boyce (14) and Caldwell (12) were the other Leprechauns in double figures.
