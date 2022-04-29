By winning five of their last six games, the Kokomo BobKats have battled back into contention in The Basketball League’s Lower Midwest Division.
They will look to continue the upward climb this weekend when it plays three games, all at Memorial Gym.
First up, Kokomo (6-7) hosts the Lebanon Leprechauns (8-5) tonight. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. The BobKats beat the Leprechauns 118-78 last Sunday at Lebanon for their third straight win.
Kokomo hosts the Kentucky Enforcers (6-7) at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the BobKats host the Owensboro Thoroughbreds (12-2) at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Owensboro leads the six-team division, Lebanon is in second place, the Indiana All-Americans (8-7) are in third place and Kokomo and Kentucky are tied for fourth.
