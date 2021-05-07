INDIANAPOLIS — Eugene German drilled a pair of late 3-pointers to help the Kokomo BobKats beat the Indy Express 105-101 Friday night at Municipal Gardens.
After the Express rallied for an 89-all tie with 5:00 remaining, the teams battled through multiple lead changes, with the last coming when German hit a 3-pointer at 2:27 for a 97-95 advantage. After the Express knotted the score, German hit another triple at 1:47 for a 100-97 lead. The BobKats kept the lead the rest of the way.
German finished with a game-high 25 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals. He entered the game as The Basketball League's leading scorer, at 28.2.
The balanced BobKats put six more players in double figures — Tremont Moore (16 points), Peru's Logan Primerano (14), A.J. Patty (12), Derek Hawthorne (11), Trey Mitchell (11) and Akil Douglas (10). Moore had 12 rebounds, Primerano had nine boards and Hawthorne had six boards and four assists.
Former Kokomo High School standout Alan Arnett led the Express with 23 points and 14 rebounds.
The BobKats improved to 8-1, good for a two-game lead in the Midwest Division. The Express and the Owensboro Thoroughbreds are tied for second with 6-3 records. Owensboro lost to Flint on Friday.
Kokomo visits the Dayton Flight on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.