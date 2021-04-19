Kokomo guard Eugene German goes to the basket for a shot against a pair of Indy Express defenders including Alan Arnett (7) during Sunday’s game at Memorial Gym. The BobKats beat the Express 110-103 in overtime with German scoring a game-high 36 points. Arnett, a former Kokomo High School standout, had 21 points.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BobKats battle back
BobKats beat Express in OT, remain undeated
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats are sitting alone atop The Basketball League’s Midwest Division following a comeback victory over the Indy Express on Sunday at Memorial Gym.
Trailing by 11 with less than 10:00 remaining, the BobKats rallied to force overtime on Eugene German’s coast-to-coast layup at :05. From there, the BobKats controlled the extra session to take a 110-103 victory in a clash of the division’s top two teams.
4-18-21 The Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tremont "Fudge" Moore has his shot blocked by Filip Serwatka as the Bobcats fall behind early in the game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Trey Mitchell dunks the ball as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Eugene "Geno" German takes the ball up the middle as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Trey Mitchell shoots with Alan Arnett defending as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Alan Arnett's shot is blocked by Akil Douglas as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Eugene " Geno" German forces a shot late in the game as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-18-21 Eugene " Geno" German gets fouled sending him to the line for 2 shots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Eugene " Geno" German gets fouled sending him to the line for 2 shots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 The Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tremont "Fudge" Moore has his shot blocked by Filip Serwatka as the Bobcats fall behind early in the game. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Trey Mitchell dunks the ball as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Eugene "Geno" German takes the ball up the middle as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Trey Mitchell shoots with Alan Arnett defending as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Alan Arnett's shot is blocked by Akil Douglas as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Eugene " Geno" German forces a shot late in the game as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
4-18-21 Eugene " Geno" German gets fouled sending him to the line for 2 shots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
4-18-21 Eugene " Geno" German gets fouled sending him to the line for 2 shots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Indy Express 110-103 in overtime. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
German finished with a sensational all-around line of 36 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four seals — but he was quick to dish credit for the win.
“I’m giving a shoutout to our coaches,” he said. “In training camp, our players were crying, didn’t want to run, but our coaches really see things before we actually see it. So down the stretch and once we went into overtime, we knew we were going to win the game because our conditioning was already there.
“I love these guys. We keep getting better. I’m ready for the journey.”
The BobKats are sitting at 4-0 following a perfect homestand to open their inaugural season. Their next two games are on the road.
German was at his best late in the victory. After making only 3 of 13 shots in the first half, he was 11 of 16 over the remainder of the game.
The Express (2-1) led by 14 late in the third quarter and 11 early in the fourth quarter before the BobKats battled back. They drew within one on five occasions over the final 5:30, energizing the crowd, but the Express seemingly had an answer each time.
Kokomo had an opening after Indy’s Alan Arnett missed the front end of two free throws with :10 remaining. After Arnett made the second for a 100-98 lead, the BobKats put the ball in German’s hands and he did what he does best — and what everyone in the gym likely expected. He took it the length of the court off the inbound pass and dared the Express to stop him. He scored off a clean look at the basket to tie the game.
“Man, in the most humble way, I’ve done that so many times in my career, it’s just second nature,” German said. “I’ve put in the work, I’m praying to God every single night. ... I knew what I was going to be capable of as soon as he missed that first free throw, and I knew once we went into overtime we were going to win the ballgame.”
In overtime, both teams missed two shots before Kokomo broke away. First, Trey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer. Next, A.J. Patty scored in the low block and Derek Hawthorne split one of two free throws for a 106-100 lead.
The Express missed their first eight shots in the extra session. They broke the drought with Zavier Turner’s 3-pointer with :16 remaining, but Hawthorne followed with two free throws for a 108-103 lead. After an Express turnover, German capped the scoring with two free throws at :07.
Hawthorne and Mitchell backed German with 20-point games. Hawthorne had eight rebounds and Mitchell had seven rebounds and two blocked shots. Patty had 16 points and seven boards. Akil Douglas had eight points, nine boards and four blocks.
T.J. Henderson led Indy with 28 points and nine rebounds. Arnett, a former Kokomo High School standout, had 21 points and seven boards. He made 9 of 11 shots from the field.
German is enjoying a hot start to the season. He is averaging 28.8 points per game, putting him among the league’s leaders.
“I’m just here to get better each and every day,” he said. “I put in the work and I pray a lot. My family believes in me. My dad [David German Sr.] passed away last year so each day I have a chip on my back and I’m going to keep pushing every single day.”
