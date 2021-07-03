Kokomo players including Johnathan Loyd (23) and Martrellian Gibson (24) celebrate after the BobKats beat the Dayton Flight 100-91 Friday night at Memorial Gym to sweep a best-of-three TBL playoff series.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKat Martrellian Gibson dunks against Dayton during Friday night's playoff game at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
editor's picktop story
BobKats beat Flight for series sweep
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
1 of 2
Kokomo players including Johnathan Loyd (23) and Martrellian Gibson (24) celebrate after the BobKats beat the Dayton Flight 100-91 Friday night at Memorial Gym to sweep a best-of-three TBL playoff series.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKat Martrellian Gibson dunks against Dayton during Friday night's playoff game at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats are heading to the second round of The Basketball League’s playoffs.
The BobKats punched their ticket by beating the Dayton Flight 100-91 in Game 2 of their opening-round series Friday night in front of 1,339 fans at Memorial Gym. The BobKats swept the best-of-three series.
Kokomo advances to face either the Owensboro Thoroughbreds or the Indy Express in the second round next week. That series is tied 1-1 following the Thoroughbreds’ 104-100 win Friday night at Indy. The deciding game is tonight.
Kokomo players including Johnathan Loyd (23) and Martrellian Gibson (24) celebrate after the BobKats beat the Dayton Flight 100-91 Friday night at Memorial Gym to sweep a best-of-three TBL playoff series.
Kokomo players including Johnathan Loyd (23) and Martrellian Gibson (24) celebrate after the BobKats beat the Dayton Flight 100-91 Friday night at Memorial Gym to sweep a best-of-three TBL playoff series.
7-2-21 Kokomo BobKats vs Dayton Flight Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Flight used their best stretch of the game to build a 64-57 lead midway through the third quarter. Following a timeout, the BobKats unleashed a decisive 27-2 run that bridged the final 5:00 of the third quarter and opening 2:30 of the fourth quarter. Derek Hawthorne and Martrellian Gibson punctuated the run and sent the crowd into a frenzy when they hammered home back-to-back dunks off fastbreak alley-oops.
“They had a big run, had us on our heels,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “I kept telling the guys in the huddle, ‘Settle down, weather the storm. Once we weather the storm, we’re going to come back out with our own run.’ We end up with a 27-2 run. That’s what basketball is about — strong defense, staying the course and don’t deviate from what you know works and we did that [Friday].”
The BobKats scored in different ways during the run including in the halfcourt and off quick strikes in transition. They also received sparks from blocked shots on defense and offensive rebounds.
“That’s one thing about this team: We can score several different ways,” Levingston said. “We can shoot jump shots, we can get to the basket, we get dunks, we get free throws. The key was, we got to the free throw line early in the fourth quarter. Once we did that, then [the Flight] couldn’t get just foul willy-nilly.
“When you’re going downhill [attacking the lane] and you have guys coming at you, if they foul you, you’re going to the free throw line, if you get to the basket, you’re going to get a basket. That’s what you want. You want to keep [defenders] on their heels and we did that perfectly in the fourth quarter.”
Levingston went with his starting five throughout the entire second half.
“I’ve been saying this since the beginning of the season, if I have a rotation out there that is rolling, I’m going to stay with them,” he said. “These guys were ready [Friday] and that’s where our conditioning comes into play. We condition every day and I try to make sure my guys are ready for every ballgame.
“That first unit in the fourth quarter did not stop, they knew they had to close it out, and they looked at it and finished it out strong.”
Speedy point guard Johnathan Loyd came up big in the second half with 12 points, seven assists and six drawn fouls. He delivered a beautiful fastbreak dish to Hawthorne for an alley-oop dunk that made it 82-66 early in the fourth. Hawthorne immediately followed with an alley-oop to Martrellian Gibson on Kokomo’s next possession.
A.J. Patty finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the BobKats’ balanced scoring. Hawthorne had 22 points, Tremont Moore had 16, Loyd had 14 and Gibson had 13.
Hawthorne had 13 rebounds, Moore had 11 boards and Gibson had nine. Loyd dished eight assists.
Moore and Patty had five assists apiece.
Kokomo played without forward Trey Mitchell, who averages 13.8 points per game.
“Trey tweaked his ankle and I told him before the game that if I didn’t need him, I wasn’t going to play him because I want to get him ready for the next game or the next series,” Levingston said.
Dayton largely lived and died with 3-point shooting. The Flight finished 12 of 43 from 3-land. They hit three in a row to close to within 97-91 with 1:31 left, then they missed their final six attempts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.