RUSSIAVILLE — The Kokomo BobKats beat the Dayton Flight 106-100 Saturday in an exhibition game at Western High School. The teams are warming up for the upcoming season of The Basketball League.
Former Kokomo High School standout Alan Arnett led the BobKats with 23 points. He had a double-double with another 14 rebounds, and also dished eight assists. Tremont Moore and Chandler Levingston scored 17 each.
The BobKats open the regular season Friday at Flint United, the first of seven straight road games. Kokomo returns home on March 20 to face the NBLC KW Titans.
