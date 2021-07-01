DAYTON, Ohio — The Kokomo BobKats held on to beat the Dayton Flight 92-90 in Game 1 of a best-of-three series in the opening round of The Basketball League’s playoffs. The Flight missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds.
Kokomo led 32-20 after the first quarter, 61-48 at halftime and 75-64 in the third quarter. Dayton battled back in the final quarter to turn it into a thrilling battle to the finish.
Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists and Martrellian Gibson backed him with 19 points. Akolda Manyang had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Tremont Moore and Johnathan Loyd had 10 points apiece.
Kokomo hosts Dayton in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Memorial Gym. Game 3, if necessary, would be Saturday at Memorial Gym.
