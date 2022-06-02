Kokomo’s Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot against Lebanon on Thursday at Tri-Central. Griffin had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the BobKats’ 107-93 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BobKats beat Leprechauns for 1-0 series lead
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
SHARPSVILLE — The Kokomo BobKats took care of business in their playoff opener Thursday at Tri-Central.
The BobKats beat the Lebanon Leprechauns 107-93 for a 1-0 lead in their best-of-three series in the opening round of The Basketball League’s playoffs.
“I am very pleased,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “Anytime you can hold serve on your home court in the playoffs, that’s key [to the series]. That’s what I told the guys before we started the game: ‘Who’s going to draw first blood?’ Whoever draws first blood has control. Now we have to keep control.”
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Tremont Moore shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Alan Arnett heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Larry Plummer shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Mike Tillman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Devin Harris looks to get around Lebanon's Treshawn Gause. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Derek Hawthorne puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot around Lebanon's Joshua Caldwell. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Tremont Moore shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Alan Arnett heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Larry Plummer shoots. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Mike Tillman puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Devin Harris looks to get around Lebanon's Treshawn Gause. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Derek Hawthorne puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Johnny Griffin Jr. puts up a shot around Lebanon's Joshua Caldwell. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
6-2-22 BobKats vs Lebanon Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Game 2 is Friday at Lebanon. Game 3, if necessary, is Saturday at Lebanon.
Kokomo hammered Lebanon with terrific balance. Alan Arnett scored 18 points, Michael Tillman scored 17, Larry Plummer had 16, Johnny Griffin Jr. had 13, Derek Hawthorne and Tremont Moore had 10 apiece and four other players contributed as well. Calvin Giles Jr. grabbed 15 rebounds and Griffin had a dozen boards.
“We have a deep team. Anybody at any given time can have big numbers,” Levingston said. “What I wanted to do this first game was keep throwing fresh bodies at them because we have to make their main guys log big minutes. If you have three games in three nights, and they’re logging big minutes, it’s going to take a toll.”
The Leprechauns scored first, but the BobKats scored the next 11 points to take a lead and they kept it the rest of the way. Kokomo led 27-18 at the end of the first quarter and 56-42 at at halftime at which point seven Kokomo players had between six and nine points.
The BobKats looked ready to win going away when they ripped off a 13-0 run to build a 73-46 lead midway through the third quarter. Plummer sparked the run with seven points.
Kokomo had an 83-64 lead at the close of the quarter. Lebanon guard Josh Thompson caught fire in the fourth quarter to bring his team within 10 on two occasions (95-85 at 5:27 and 103-93 at 2:28). But the BobKats held the Leprechauns scoreless the final 2:00 to secure the win.
