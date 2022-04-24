LEBANON — The Kokomo BobKats blasted the Lebanon Leprechauns 118-78 Sunday afternoon in a Lower Midwest division game in The Basketball League.
The BobKats (6-7) have won three straight TBL games and five of their last six TBL games. Kokomo is tied for fourth in the division, just two games back of Lebanon (8-5) for second place.
Derek Hawthorne scored 20 points to lead a balanced BobKat attack in Sunday's game. Larry Plummer (17), Chandler Levingston-Simon (15), Michael Tillman (14), Alan Arnett (13), Tremont Moore (11) and Martrellian Gibson (10) all scored in double figures as well.
Moore also grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Hawthorne dished eight assists and Arnett had five assists.
Next up for Kokomo is a big three-game weekend, with all three games at home: vs. Lebanon on Friday; vs. Kentucky (6-7) on Saturday; and vs. division-leading Owensboro (12-2) next Sunday.
