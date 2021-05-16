Kokomo BobKats forward Trey Mitchell works his way through the Owensboro Thoroughbreds' defense during Saturday night's game at Memorial Gym. Mitchell had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds in the BobKats' 107-104 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BobKats beat Thoroughbreds, extend division lead
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats are in a demanding stretch of their schedule. They finished a three-game road swing Friday and they have six straight on the road coming up.
In between, the BobKats hosted the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in a clash of contenders in The Basketball League's Midwest Division on Saturday night at Memorial Gym — and just like they have done all season, the BobKats took care of business at home.
Boosted by a crowd of 2,889 fans, the BobKats extended their division lead by beating the Thoroughbreds 107-104.
Trey Mitchell reacts as the crowd erupts in celebration after he makes a shot clinching Kokomo BobKats' win over the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Akil Douglas pushes through Owensboro's defense as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eugene German puts up a shot as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne dunks as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
AJ Patty dunks as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Armon Bridgeforth shoots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats forward Trey Mitchell works his way through the Owensboro Thoroughbreds' defense during Saturday night's game at Memorial Gym. Mitchell had a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds in the BobKats' 107-104 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Armon Bridgeforth heads to the basket as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne shoots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eugene German puts up a shot as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Martrellian Gibson dunks as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
AJ Patty shoots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne shoots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eugene German puts up a shot as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Akil Douglas shoots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
AJ Patty shoots as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Eugene German puts up a shot as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Trey Mitchell, left, and Eugene German celebrate after the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
AJ Patty makes a dunk as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern freshman Jackson Kirby raises his drumsticks with the rest of the Kokomo BobKats drumline as the BobKats go to the free throw line on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Aries Amos cheers as the Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo High School dance team performs at halftime of the Kokomo BobKats game on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10-year-old Aaron Howard looks over his shoulder at the game action as he quickly sweeps the floor after a free throw shot before the BoKats head back to their basket on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The crowd sings the National Anthem before the start of the Kokomo BobKats vs Owensboro Thoroughbreds game on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bobby, the BobKats mascot, cheers as the opening lineup for the Kokomo BobKats is announced on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats defeat the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 107-104 on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The BobKats moved to 10-2 while the Thoroughbreds dropped to 8-4. The Indy Express are in third in the division at 7-5. Kokomo and Owensboro will play again next Saturday at Owensboro, Kentucky.
"Up two and we'll go back to them next weekend. The mindset for us is basically to take advantage of what we did at home and put the pressure on them to defend their home court," said Kokomo forward Trey Mitchell, who had a big game of 22 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
The BobKats have built their division lead by defending their home court. They are a perfect 7-0 at home.
"I feel like it's a great opportunity for us to play in front of such a loving crowd," Mitchell said. "The energy in the gym is amazing. We like putting on a show for them because they come in and show support to us each and every time we play here. It's just a blessing to do that.
"Moving forward, all we're trying to do is to take it one game at a time, week by week, and do what we need to do to be successful."
The BobKats trailed 45-43 at halftime and 65-54 midway through the third quarter before heating up offensively. Kokomo guard Eugene German hit three straight 3-pointers to knot the score. After Owensboro regained the lead, Derek Hawthorne drilled a 3-pointer for a 74-all tie and Mitchell scored on a putback for a 76-all tie. That was the score at the end of the quarter.
Kokomo was up 84-83 with 8:00 remaining in the fourth quarter when it delivered the decisive blow with a 14-0 run. Hawthorne had seven points, including a 3-pointer and a breakaway dunk off an Owensboro turnover, and German had a 3-pointer and an attacking score in the lane.
Owensboro refused to go away. The Thoroughbreds closed to within 101-96 with 2:00 remaining and to within 103-101 with :13 remaining. After Kokomo's A.J. Patty hit two free throws at :11, Owensboro's Michael Davenport banked in a 3-pointer to make it a one-point game at :04. Mitchell went to the line at :03. He missed both attempts, but the rebound on the second attempt came to him and he hit a short shot in the lane as time expired.
It was a fitting way to seal the win. Kokomo finished with a 27-5 edge in second-chance points. Mitchell had six offensive boards, Patty had five and Akil Douglas had three.
"Coach [Cliff Levingston] did make an emphasis for us to out-rebound," Mitchell said. "We were down numbers as far as players [available] so he asked a couple of us to step up on the rebounds so I just tried to play the best role I could."
Another key to the win was Kokomo's improved shooting in the second half. After making just 2 of 17 attempts from 3-land in the first half, the BobKats made 9 of 19 in the second half led by German drilling 6 of 10.
German finished with 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Hawthorne had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Patty had 19 points and 16 boards. Off the bench, Armon Bridgeforth offered a spark with four assists, two offensive rebounds and two steals.
The BobKats played at Flint, Michigan, on Friday before hosting Owensboro. The BobKats closed the back-to-back games with a tight rotation, using just two players off the bench. Several players logged heavy minutes including Patty (47:48 of a possible 48:00), Hawthorne (44:08) and Mitchell (42:15).
"Coach keeps us conditioned," Mitchell said. "I don't feel other teams practice as hard as we do and I feel like it shows."
The BobKats' next home game is June 11 against the Columbus Condors.
