FLINT, Mich. — Derek Hawthorne poured in a season-high 39 points to lead the Kokomo BobKats to a 117-107 victory over the Flint United on Friday. Hawthorne also had 10 rebounds and four assists.
The BobKats (9-2) backed Hawthorne with balance. A.J. Patty scored 23 points, Eugene German had 19, Trey Mitchell had 12 and Martrellian Gibson had 11. Patty had eight boards and Mitchell and Gibson had seven apiece. German took four steals.
Kokomo hosts the Owensboro Thoroughbreds (8-3) at 7:05 tonight at Memorial Gym. Kokomo leads The Basketball League’s Midwest Division and Owensboro is one game back.
