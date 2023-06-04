With just 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Kokomo BobKats' game against the visiting Glass City Wranglers on Saturday night at Indiana University Kokomo, things looked extremely bleak for the home squad as it trailed 111-104 and the best-of-three series appeared destined to an elimination contest Sunday afternoon.
Kokomo, though, proved exactly why the game is played until the clock hits zeroes as it staged a furious rally to send the game into overtime. The BobKats dominated the extra session for a 128-120 win and series sweep. Kokomo won the Upper Midwest part of the playoff and advances to the third round of the playoffs.
With the BobKats' backs to the wall trailing 111-104 following a pair of free throws by the Wranglers’ Marlon Moore Jr., Kokomo proved why it is considered among the TBL’s elite teams.
With the Glass City bench celebrating loudly, chirping at the home team, T.J. Henderson canned a pair of free throws to narrow the gap to five. Duck Gibson then capitalized on the first of three Wranglers’ turnovers with a driving layup to make it 111-108. Henderson unexpectedly missed a pair of free throws at :17, however Glass City couldn’t corral the rebound, turning the ball over to Kokomo just three seconds later.
On the ensuing possession, Derek Hawthorne got loose on the right baseline and canned a 3-pointer to knot the score up at 111, working the home crowd into a frenzy. Henderson then clamped down on Glass City’s leading scorer, Christopher Darrington, on the Wranglers’ final possession of regulation, knocking the ball free from Darrington as he drove to the hoop with time dwindling away, setting up the overtime session.
“I had no doubt I was going to hit that shot,” said Hawthorne of his game-tying 3. “To be honest I actually got fouled on that shot too but they didn’t call it. I really didn’t want to play again [Sunday] and I knew the guys were counting on me and I wasn’t going to let them down. We really pushed through and never gave up even when things weren’t looking too good.”
In the overtime session Henderson, Gibson and Hawthorne made sure Glass City had no hope as the trio combined for 13 points and Tremont Moore and Ed Oliver-Hampton each scored two points as the hosts outscored Glass City 17-9 in the extra session to win going away.
“That’s the thing with this team,” said Henderson. “We just keep after it and never give up. We just kept grinding, didn’t let a lot of the missed calls affect us and found a way to win this game.”
Ironically, the game was a near reversal of what Glass City did to Kokomo late in the regular season at Memorial Gym when it came from six down in the final 45 seconds to score the win.
Reeling from an embarrassing 40-point blowout two nights earlier (127-87), Glass City opened the game with an abundance of emotion, bolting to a 32-22 lead after a quarter. In the second quarter Kokomo seemed to regain its momentum of Thursday night, taking its first lead of the contest with 2:20 remaining in the half. Chance Hawkins scored for the Wranglers late in the half to give the guests a 50-49 halftime advantage.
The third quarter was tightly contested as the two teams swapped the lead back and fourth before Darrington scored four points and Alexander Heath two in the final two minutes to give Glass City an 80-74 cushion heading into the final quarter.
Hawthorne led Kokomo with 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Henderson used his steady prowess to finish with 21 points while dishing out six assists. Larry Plummer was unflappable as he kept the BobKats in the game early on when the home team seemed to have a hard time gaining traction and get on any sort of a roll. He finished with 19 points while Moore also tallied 19 as well as seven rebounds and a blocked shot.
Gibson scored 15 points with Johnny Griffin Jr. just narrowly missing a double-double as the Chicago product scored nine points and snared 12 rebounds. Oliver-Hampton finished with eight points.
Darrington finished with a game-high 31 points to lead the Wranglers. Heath and Clemmye Owens had 20 each while Kaleb Vaughn (14) and Jonathan Brown (12) each scored in twin figures as well.
The BobKats will face St. Louis in the third round. The Griffins swept the Medora Timberjacks to win the Lower Midwest.
