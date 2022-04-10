The Kokomo BobKats shook off a loss Friday night with wins Saturday and Sunday to fashion a 2-1 weekend in front of the home fans.
First, Kokomo blasted the Kentucky Enforcers 127-84 Saturday night at Memorial Gym.
Johnny Griffin led the BobKats with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Larry Plummer scored 18 points and dished four assists and Devin Harris had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Also for the BobKats (4-7), Derek Hawthorne had 17 points and three assists and Alan Arnett had 15 points and seven boards.
Next, Kokomo hosted the Windsor Express from the National Basketball League of Canada on Sunday. The BobKats beat the Express 108-82.
Hawthorne scored a game-high 20 points and Plummer backed him with an all-around game of 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Also in Sunday’s win, Arnett had 14 points and four boards, Harris had 12 points and Tremont Moore had 10 points.
Crossover games between The Basketball League and the NBLC do not count in the standings.
Kokomo has a break before its next game, April 22, at home against the Medora Timberjacks. Medora beat Kokomo on Friday.
