The Kokomo BobKats are one win away from advancing to The Basketball League’s championship series after beating the Albany Patroons 123-110 in Game 1 of the East Regional Finals on Thursday night in front of a crowd of 1,759 fans in Memorial Gym.

Albany hosts Game 2 in the best-of-three series at 5 p.m. Sunday at Albany, New York. Game 3, if necessary, would be Monday at Albany.

The teams went back and forth in the first half with Albany holding leads of 31-27 after the first quarter and 54-53 at halftime at which point there were 14 lead changes and 12 ties. The Patroons pushed to a 77-71 lead deep in the third quarter, but the BobKats soon seized control.

Kokomo closed the quarter on an 11-2 run for an 82-79 lead — and the BobKats had a seven-point flurry in the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 89-79. First, Michael Tillman hit a 3-pointer. Next, Tillman had a block on the defensive end. Derek Hawthorne then hit a 3-pointer while being fouled. He hit the free throw for a 4-point play.

Albany stayed close for a couple minutes more, but Kokomo held a double-digit lead for the final 9:00 as the BobKats made plays on both ends. Defensive sparkplug Devin Harris offered a highlight when he plucked a steal near midcourt and dished a perfect alley-oop to Johnny Griffin Jr. for a crowd-pleasing dunk. That made it 100-85 at 8:07.

Kokomo pushed to a 19-point lead, 121-102, at 1:36.

Hawthorne (24 points) and T.J. Henderson (23) led the BobKats. They combined for 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Kokomo showed its usual balance. Alan Arnett contributed 19 points, Griffin had 14, Larry Plummer had 13 and post player Corey Boyd netted 11. Boyd grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double, Tremont Moore had nine boards and Griffin had eight boards. Arnett dished four assists and Boyd had three. Hawthorne had three steals.

Albany’s Jared Sam scored a game-high 32 points and A.J. Mosby backed him with 26 points. Sam hit a half-court 3-pointer to close the first half.

The closeness of the first three quarters showed in the final statistics. The BobKats finished 41 of 80 from the field and the Patroons shot 40 of 78. Both teams had 44 rebounds. The Patroons had a 62-60 edge in points in the paint, but the BobKats had a 20-13 edge in second-chance points.

