TOLEDO – The Kokomo BobKats beat the Glass City Wranglers 105-95 in The Basketball League action at Toledo, Ohio, Friday.
The BobKats (6-1) put five players in double figures as they won their fifth straight game. Derek Hawthorne led Kokomo with 22 points, Edward Oliver-Hampton scored 20, Larry Plummer scored 19, Martrellian Gibson 15, Tremont Moore 10 and Johnny Griffin Jr. nine.
Hampton added 13 rebounds and Moore 12. Hawthrone had six assists and Plummer four.
The BobKats return to action Sunday when they host Glass City in Memorial Gym at 3 p.m.
