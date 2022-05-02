The Kokomo BobKats upset the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 102-93 Sunday afternoon in Memorial Gym.
Owensboro came into the game on a 10-game winning streak and in firm control of The Basketball League’s Lower Midwest division — but Kokomo was ready for the challenge.
The BobKats hit the Thoroughbreds with terrific offensive balance. Alan Arnett and Larry Plummer scored 16 points apiece to lead seven Kokomo players in double figures. Derek Hawthorne and Michael Tillman had 14 points apiece, Calvin Giles Jr. had 12 and Johnny Griffin Jr. and Tremont Moore had 10 apiece.
Kokomo out-rebounded Owensboro 57-40. That included a decisive 20-8 edge in offensive rebounds. Griffin took 13 rebounds, including six offensive, and Giles had a dozen boards.
Owensboro dropped to 14-3. Kokomo evened its record at 8-8, just one game back of Lebanon (9-7) for second place in the division. The BobKats have won five of their last six games.
Kokomo beat the Kentucky Enforcers 111-87 Saturday night in Memorial Gym. Hawthorne scored 25 points, Moore had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Arnett also had 18 points.
The BobKats have eight games remaining in the regular season. The stretch drive begins Saturday with a home game vs. the Indiana All-Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.