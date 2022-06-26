ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany Patroons beat the Kokomo BobKats 106-89 in Game 2 of The Basketball League's East Regional Finals on Sunday at the Washington Avenue Armory.
Albany's win knots the series at 1-1. The decisive Game 3 is Monday at Albany. The winner advances to face the Shreveport (Louisiana) Mavericks in the championship series.
The Patroons jumped to a 6-0 lead in Sunday's game and kept the lead the rest of the way. They led 22-20 at the close of the first quarter and 39-35 at 4:52 of the second quarter. From there, they took control with a 13-2 run to close the half.
Albany put Kokomo away with another big run in the third quarter. Up 62-53 at 7:07, the Patroons went on a 14-2 run. They closed the quarter with an 80-59 lead.
The Patroons shot 56% from the field (41 of 73) and held the BobKats to 46% (32 of 69). Albany was more proficient from 3-land — the Patroons hit 8 of 17 attempts while the BobKats were 5 of 19.
T.J. Henderson led Kokomo with 16 points and four assists. Derek Hawthorne had 14 points, Corey Boyd had 10 and Devin Harris had nine.
