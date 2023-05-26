BobKats vs WV Grind 11.jpg

Larry Plummer heads to the basket. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

The Kokomo BobKats (20-9) will host the Jamestown Jackals (10-12) on Saturday night to close the regular season. The game is set for 7:05 p.m. at IU Kokomo's Student Activities and Events Center. The Branded Bluegrass band will perform the national anthem and a halftime performance.

The BobKats will continue to play at IUK as they embark on The Basketball League's playoffs. Kokomo and Jamestown are set to meet in a single-elimination game Tuesday at IUK to begin the playoffs.

