The Kokomo BobKats (20-9) will host the Jamestown Jackals (10-12) on Saturday night to close the regular season. The game is set for 7:05 p.m. at IU Kokomo's Student Activities and Events Center. The Branded Bluegrass band will perform the national anthem and a halftime performance.
The BobKats will continue to play at IUK as they embark on The Basketball League's playoffs. Kokomo and Jamestown are set to meet in a single-elimination game Tuesday at IUK to begin the playoffs.
