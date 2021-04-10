Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then becoming windy with thundershowers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.