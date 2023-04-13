BobKats host games tonight, Friday
The Kokomo BobKats will host games tonight and Friday night at Kokomo Memorial Gym in The Basketball League action at Memorial Gym. Both games tip at 7 p.m.
Tonight, the Upper Midwest Division-leading BobKats host division rival Lebanon. The BobKats have a 9-2 record, half a game better than the Glass City Wranglers. The Lebanon Leprechauns are 2-6, sixth in the seven-team division.
On Friday, the BobKats step out of the division to square off with the Medora Timberjacks of the Lower Midwest Division. Medora is second in its division at 6-3.
