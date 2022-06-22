The Kokomo BobKats love playing in front of home crowds inside Memorial Gym.
“Everyone that comes in, that’s one thing they talk about, the fans we have and how loud it is in that gym. You can’t hear yourself think,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “When we get going, that right there gives us that extra lift.”
The BobKats have given the home fans plenty to cheer about in reaching The Basketball League’s final four. Kokomo is 3-0 at home in the playoffs after winning the openers of three straight best-of-three series.
Kokomo will look to continue that trend Thursday when it hosts the Albany (New York) Patroons in Game 1 of the Eastern Regional Finals. Tipoff is set for 7:05 p.m. Tickets ($10 upper bowl and $20 lower bowl) can be purchased at the door.
The BobKats are coming off 2-0 sweeps of the Owensboro Thoroughbreds and Toledo Glass City in the last two rounds.
“I think we’re playing pretty well,” Levingston said. “We’re gelling at the right time. Guys are doing things that’s necessary for us to have a chance to go further in the playoffs.”
The Albany Patroons come in with plenty of momentum. They went a TBL-best 21-3 in the regular season and have continued that strong play in the playoffs. They are chasing their second TBL title in four years.
“They have three big guys that are pretty long and protect the rim very well,” Levingston said. “They have a wing that shoots the ball and plays just as well as Hawk [Kokomo’s Derek Hawthorne]. Their points are big and strong like Devin [Harris] so we match up OK with them except for the height.”
Albany averages 116.8 points per game and shoots 51.9% from the field; both figures rank among the league’s best. Levingston said Albany’s top offensive threats include A.J. Mosby (19.5), Anthony Moe (17.9) and Devon Dillard (12.4). He added the Patroons have several other options and are deep.
“I think the difference is going to be our conditioning. We have to outlast them,” he said. “That’s what we do to most teams — we work ‘em, work ‘em, work ‘em and then at the end, they don’t have enough to finish it out.”
Kokomo is led offensively by Hawthorne (23.1) and guards Alan Arnett (15.4) and Larry Plummer (11.2) with another seven players averaging between 7-10. That depth has stood out during the playoff run.
While Albany raced through the regular season, Kokomo had to overcome a slow start. The BobKats overcame a 1-6 start to finish the regular season 12-11. They edged the Indiana All-Americans for the Lower Midwest Division’s third and final playoff spot, then beat division runner-up Lebanon and division champion Owensboro in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Levingston said “guys buying in” was the key to the turnaround.
“At first, they didn’t fully buy in, they didn’t really understand the defensive complexity that we have and what we really expected of them. I think the turning point was right after the all-star break. That’s when everyone really started keying into what we could do,” he said.
“The guys are feeling confident about our defense and how to stop other teams,” he added. “When you can stop another team, that’s when you start feeling confident. Sometimes your defense creates your offense. That’s one thing that we do.”
Consider Albany coach Will Brown impressed.
“We are excited for the opportunity to compete against a well-coached and talented Kokomo team. They may be the best defensive team that we have prepared for this season,” he said in a league release.
