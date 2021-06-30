It’s BobKats vs. Flight in best-of-3 series
The Kokomo BobKats will face the Dayton Flight in the first round of The Basketball League’s playoffs, the league announced Monday.
The best-of-three series begins tonight at Dayton. Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday at Kokomo’s Memorial Gym. Game 3, if necessary, would be 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Gym.
Tickets for Friday’s game will be available at the door for $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl). Tickets also can be picked up at the Kokomo All Star office, 2989 S. Webster St, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday.
The playoffs feature the top four teams from each division. Kokomo (19-5) is the Midwest Division’s No. 1 seed. Dayton (10-14) is the division’s No. 4 seed. The Columbus Condors actually finished fourth in the division, but the league selected Dayton instead of Columbus for the No. 4 seed for undisclosed reasons.
Kokomo went 2-1 against Dayton in the regular season.
The Midwest Division’s other opening-round series has the Owensboro Thoroughbreds (16-8) vs. the Indy Express (16-8).
• On Tuesday, The Basketball League announced two BobKat players had been picked for The Basketball League’s 2021 honor squads. Derek Hawthorne was selected to the Midwest Division first team, and A.J. Patty was named to the Midwest Division’s second team. There are five players on the first team and five on the second.
Hawthorne averaged 21.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season. Patty averaged 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
Jackrabbits win, sweep Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kokomo Jackrabbits topped Kalamazoo 8-3 Tuesday to sweep a two-game set against the Growlers in Northwoods League play.
Kokomo led 4-1 after seven innings, then strengthened its grip on the game with four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Eston Stull had a strong outing for the win. He threw five innings with four hits, four walks, an earned run and ten strikeouts. Ryan Beck pitched a scoreless ninth.
Dylan Dennis had a monster game for the Jackrabbits at the plate, going 4 for 6 with a double, a run and an RBI. Chris Santiago was 3 for 5 and also had a run and an RBI. Josh Buckley also doubled. Martin Vincelli-Simard scored two runs.
Next for the Jackrabbits (17-13) is a four-game homestand. Kokomo hosts Kenosha today and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. each night, and hosts Battle Creek Friday and Saturday, also with 6:30 p.m. game times.
• In Monday’s game, Kokomo scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to break away from a 2-all tie and take a 7-2 win.
Ryan Ellis, Luke Spillane and Jakob Marsee opened the ninth with consecutive singles to load the bases. Dennis was hit by a pitch, bringing in Ellis with the go-ahead run. Chase Meidroth and T.J. Fondtain followed with RBI singles for a 5-2 lead and Michael Snyder’s sacrifice fly made it 6-2. Ben Livorsi capped the big rally with an RBI groundout.
Santiago led Kokomo with three hits and Meidroth, Fondtain and Spillane had two hits apiece. Snyder drove in two runs. Relief pitcher Beck earned the win with just one pitch — he retired the final Kalamazoo batter in the eighth inning. Tommy Peltier pitched the ninth.
HHC announces diamond honors
The Hoosier Heartland Conference recently announced its baseball and softball all-conference teams.
In baseball, co-champion Carroll put Will Eldridge, Wade Peters, Owen Duff, Tanner Turnpaugh and Braden Denny on the 21-player team. Fifth-place Eastern had Levi Mavrick and Bryson Russell on the team and ninth-place Tri-Central had A.J. Byrd.
Area players receiving honorable mention were: Conner Mann and Clay Metzger from Carroll; Corbin Snyder and Cayden Calloway from Eastern; and Cameron Cooper and Caden Leininger from TC.
In softball, champion Eastern put Macy Coan, Hope Smith, Allison Delgado, Cassidy Keene and Dee Ayres on the 21-player team. Seventh-place Taylor had Kate Glaze on the team, eighth-place Carroll had Kayla Gish and ninth-place TC had Gracie Grimes.
Area players receiving honorable mention were: Alayna Ayres and Kassidy Fritch from Eastern; Maddie Uncapher and Olivia Uncapher from Taylor; Morgan Justice and Ella Foreman from Carroll; and Megan Conner and Adeline Taylor from TC.
PAL football plans free mini-camp
The Police Athletic League is planning a football mini-camp on Saturday, July 24, at the PAL field, 3520 W. Boulevard. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The camp will focus on fundamentals and teamwork. The camp organizers are hoping to generate excitement and interest in the season for the flag teams and third- through sixth-grade teams.
There is no charge for the mini-camp and parents can register their children to play this season during the event. Question should be directed to 314-650-0839.
