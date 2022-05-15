The Kokomo BobKats beat the Indiana All-Americans on a buzzer-beater on Saturday night and then topped the Lansing Pharaohs on Sunday to sweep Kokomo’s weekend games in The Basketball League.
In Saturday’s home regular season finale, the BobKats’ Martrellian Gibson hit a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer to lift Kokomo to a 104-101 victory over the All-Americans. That put an exclamation point on a game that saw all 11 BobKats who hit the floor score at least a bucket.
Gibson and Corey Boyd led the BobKats against the All-Americans with 16 points each. Michael Tillman and T.J. Henderson each scored 13, Larry Plummer 12 and Alan Arnett nine. Henderson hit a 3 with :40 left to tie the game at 101-101. Boyd snagged 13 rebounds, Johnny Griffin Jr. 10 and Tremont Moore nine. Arnett had seven assists and Plummer four.
On Sunday, Kokomo won 123-116 at Lansing. Arnett poured in 33 points to pace the BobKats. Plummer scored 22, Derek Hawthorne 16 and Henderson 12. A dozen BobKats played and each scored at least a bucket. Arnett and Moore each grabbed eight rebounds. Plummer had seven assists and Arnett five.
The BobKats (10-10) play at the Owensboro Thoroughbreds on Friday and at the Kentucky Enforcers on Saturday.
The BobKats are in third place in the Lower Midwest division, three games back of the Lebanon Leprechauns (13-7) for second place. The Owensboro Thoroughbreds (16-4) lead the division.
