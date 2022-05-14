BobKats play home finale tonight
The Kokomo Bobkats host the Indiana All-Americans tonight in Memorial Gym for the BobKats’ final home game of the regular season. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Indiana is third in the Lower Midwest standings with a 10-9 record, while Kokomo is fourth at 8-10.
Kokomo has two games this weekend, with the BobKats stepping outside division play to visit the Lansing Pharaohs on Sunday. That begins the BobKats’ five-game road swing to close the regular season.
Carroll’s Bender hired by Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA — Mishawaka High School announced on Thursday that the school had hired Carroll coach Bodie Bender as its new boys basketball coach. Bender replaces former coach Ron Hecklinski, who retired.
Bender, who is from Jimtown in neighboring Elkhart County, was Carroll’s coach for four seasons, amassing a 66-29 record. This past winter, his final Carroll squad finished 24-2 winning the Hoosier Heartland Conference in the regular season before taking sectional and regional titles in the postseason. The regional title was the first in program history and the 24 wins set a school record, bettering the 21 wins from the season before.
Northwestern hosting 3-in-1 sports camp
Northwestern is hosting a three-in-one camp for girls basketball, volleyball and tennis players May 31 to June 3, from 3-5 p.m. each day.
The camp is open to any girl from kindergarten through eighth grade, not just Northwestern students. The camp features instruction on all three sports each day. Campers are asked to bring a drink and a tennis racket. Rackets will be available for those who don’t have one.
The camp cost is $50, with a $10 savings for two or more campers from the same family. For more information or to register contact Northwestern coach Kathie Layden at Kathie.layden@nwsc.k12.in.us or 765-860-6365.
