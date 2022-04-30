Kokomo guard Alan Arnett puts up a shot over Lebanon guard Demarius Brooks in a TBL Lower Midwest division game Friday night at Memorial Gym. Arnett had 26 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists in the BobKats’ overtime loss.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
OT HEARTBREAK
BobKats’ rally falls short in opener of busy weekend
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats kicked off a three-game weekend with an intense battle against the Lebanon Leprechauns on Friday night at Memorial Gym.
In the end, the Leprechauns emerged with a 122-121 victory in overtime to solidify their hold on second place in The Basketball League’s Midwest Division — and end the BobKats’ three-game winning streak.
Following a 2-2 tie, the Leprechauns scored the next 10 points. From there, Lebanon played with the lead until the BobKats drew even at 107 with 1:21 left in regulation. The teams finished regulation tied at 112.
Kokomo scored first in the extra session for its first lead of the game. The teams went back and forth with three lead changes and ties at 120 (1:39 remaining) and 121 (:21) before Lebanon’s Jerome Seagears went to the free-throw line at :05. He missed his first shot, but made the second for the winning margin.
Kokomo had one last shot. Devin Harris took the ball the length of the court and drove into the lane for a contested shot that went in and out.
Lebanon improved to 9-5 and Kokomo dropped to 6-8.
Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston lamented his team’s slow start. Lebanon bolted to a 23-9 lead midway through the first quarter and Kokomo was playing chase the rest of regulation. The Leprechauns went on to lead 31-22 at the end of the quarter, 60-51 at halftime and 87-79 after the third quarter.
“We’ve got to come out and play with a sense of urgency from the beginning. We waited until the fourth quarter to really start playing,” he said. “They went up by nine at half, third quarter was even, and the fourth quarter we decided to play basketball. We can’t do that when you have good teams on the other side.”
In the fourth quarter, Kokomo kept chipping away only to see Lebanon push its lead back out. The BobKats finally broke through deep in the quarter. With Lebanon leading 107-102 at 3:00, Kokomo rattled off five straight points for a tie at 1:21.
The Leprechauns regained control with a 112-109 lead and possession of the ball at :13, but Demarius Brooks missed two free throws. Following a timeout, Kokomo’s Alan Arnett drew a foul on a 3-point attempt at :07. Arnett sank all three attempts to send the game into overtime.
At the end of regulation, the teams had nearly identical shooting stats. Lebanon had 37 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, and was 31 of 41 on free-throw attempts. Kokomo had 36 field goals, including seven triples, and was 33 of 41 at the line.
In the OT, the BobKats had their chances, but couldn’t complete the come-from-behind win.
“We fought to get it to overtime. We just needed a couple defensive stops [in OT] and we would have been there,” Levingston said. “It’s something we have to learn from.”
Derek Hawthorne led Kokomo with 36 points and Arnett had 26 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and four assists. Harris had 10 points and six assists.
Ronnie Boyce led Lebanon with 40 points and Brooks had 21 points.
Levingston said Kokomo didn’t have the same defensive intensity it had when the BobKats beat the Leprechauns 118-78 Sunday at Lebanon, but he also tipped his hat to Brooks in particular for his 3-point shooting.
The teams combined for 101 free-throw attempts. The officials called 79 personal fouls.
Kokomo hosts the Kentucky Enforcers (6-8) tonight and then hosts the division-leading Owensboro Thoroughbreds on Sunday afternoon.
Levingston knows the BobKats exerted a lot of energy in Friday’s game.
“Kentucky played [Friday] too. We’ll play them [tonight] and it’s going to be the battle of the wills. If we do what we need to do and play good defense, we’ll be all right,” Levingston said.
The BobKats wore their Jim “Goose” Ligon tribute jerseys in Friday’s game.
