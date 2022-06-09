The Kokomo BobKats whipped the Owensboro Thoroughbreds 137-110 in Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series Thursday night in front of 1,696 fans at Memorial Gym.
Down 58-56 at halftime, the BobKats dominated the second half to win going away. Kokomo outscored Owensboro 41-22 in the third quarter and 40-30 in the fourth quarter.
Alan Arnett scored 30 points to lead the BobKats. Derek Hawthorne scored 25 points, Larry Plummer had 17, Martrellian Gibson had 16 and Tremont Moore had 11. Plummer dished seven assists, Hawthorne had six assists and Arnett had three. Johnny Griffin Jr. led the BobKats on the boards with 14 rebounds.
Kokomo knocked down 13 of 25 attempts from 3-land with Hawthorne making 4 of 5 and Arnett making 4 of 7. Kokomo made 34 of 38 free-throw attempts.
Game 2 is Saturday night at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky. Game 3, if necessary, will be Sunday at Owensboro.
The teams are battling for the Lower Midwest Division title in The Basketball League’s playoffs.
