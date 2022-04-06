Winners of two in a row, the Kokomo BobKats will look to continue their improved play during a three-game weekend.
Kokomo hosts the Medora Timberjacks at 7 p.m. Friday, the Kentucky Enforcers at 7 p.m. Saturday, and the Windsor Express at 3 p.m. Sunday. All games are at Memorial Gym. Tickets are $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl). Saturday’s game is Military Appreciation Night, with free admission to those presenting military ID.
The first two games are Lower Midwest division clashes, giving the BobKats a chance to climb up the standings.
The Owensboro Thoroughbreds lead the six-team division at 8-2, Kentucky is second at 6-4, the Lebanon Leprechauns are third at 5-4 and the Indiana All-Americans are fourth at 6-5. From there, Kokomo and Medora are tied for fifth at 3-6.
The BobKats are coming off victories over the the All-Americans (121-116) and the Leprechauns (85-79) last weekend at Memorial Gym.
The Windsor Express are members of the National Basketball League of Canada. Crossover games between TBL and NBL teams do not count in the standings.
