In sports, sometimes it just takes a spark to ignite a flame.
In the third quarter of the Kokomo BobKats’ single-elimination playoff game against visiting Jamestown on Tuesday at IUK, Derek Hawthorne and Devin Harris provided a powder keg that propelled the home team to a 110-101 victory.
Trailing 58-53 and appearing to be on the ropes, Hawthorne was whistled for a technical foul with just over 8 minutes left in the third quarter. During the free throw for the technical, Harris was enthusiastically imploring his teammates which resulted in a 26-16 run to close out the quarter and move the BobKats into the second round against Toledo on Thursday at Toledo.
“I just told the guys not to let the refs get into their heads,” said Harris of his third quarter pep talk. “We had that happen to us in West Virginia and I wasn’t going to let the team fall into that again.”
The physical game saw 68 combined fouls whistled to go along with five technical and two ejections. In the fourth quarter alone the two squads combined for 37 free throws in a game that got very chippy at times.
With just 5:33 remaining following a free throw by Jamestown’s Kirk Williams cut Kokomo’s lead to just a single point, 90-89, Hawthorne canned four straight free throws to make it 94-89 and it appeared that Kokomo was ready to cruise to yet another win. However, Jamestown countered with four freebies of their own to again make it just a one-point game, 94-93.
Bobkat point guard Larry Plummer iced the game down the stretch, canning 8 of 8 free throws in the final 3:50 en route to his game-high 25 points.
Hawthorne, who was honored at halftime for being the TBL Player of the Week last week and a first-team Upper Division selection, scored 22. He was coming off a 41-point game against Jamestown in a 109-101 win Saturday to close the regular season.
Harris tallied 16 points, including a thundering dunk in the first half that ignited the home crowd. Kierell Green was impressive with 14 points, seven boards and three blocked shots. Not included in Green’s stat line was the number of shots he altered with his presence down low. Edward Oliver-Hampton also hit twin figures with 10 points while Tremont Moore and T.J. Henderson had eight apiece. Moore canned a 17-footer late in the game that put the final nail in the coffin for Jamestown.
Dante Law paced the visitors with 20 points while Tafari Beckford notched 15 before being ejected for the second time in as many games. Magnus Richards had 14, Charles Need-Araujo 11 and Joshua Dominguez 10.
