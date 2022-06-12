The Kokomo BobKats are headed to the Midwest Conference finals of The Basketball League playoffs.
The BobKats punched their ticket by upsetting the Owensboro Thoroughbreds in the Lower Midwest Division finals. The BobKats beat the Thoroughbreds 108-99 Saturday night at Owensboro, Kentucky, for a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three series. The Thoroughbreds were the division's No. 1 seed.
Kokomo trailed 85-78 entering the fourth quarter and 93-91 with 6:38 left. The BobKats' Michael Tillman scored four straight points to ignite a 10-0 run that put Kokomo up 101-93 at 3:18. Owensboro came no closer than six the rest of the way.
T.J. Henderson led Kokomo with 21 points. He drilled all four of his 3-point attempts, including one during the decisive 10-0 run. Tremont Moore had 18 points, Derek Hawthorne had 16, Martrellian Gibson had 12 and Johnny Griffin Jr. had 11.
Calvin Giles Jr. had 10 rebounds and Moore had eight boards. Alan Arnett had seven points, seven boards and six assists. Hawthorne and Larry Plummer had three assists apiece.
Kokomo is matched against the Toledo Glass City BC in the Midwest Conference finals, which are best of three. Kokomo will host Game 1 on either Thursday or Friday.
The Basketball League has four conferences. The Midwest Conference winner will face the Eastern Conference winner in the regional finals.
