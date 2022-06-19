The Kokomo BobKats are headed to the final four of The Basketball League's playoffs.
The BobKats beat Toledo Glass City 111-97 Saturday night at Toledo in Game 2 of the Midwest Conference Finals for a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-three series.
Toledo led 25-21 after the first quarter and 48-44 at halftime, but Kokomo's depth allowed the BobKats to take control in the second half. The BobKats had a 69-66 lead after the third quarter, then scored the first 13 points of the final quarter to break it open.
Derek Hawthorne led Kokomo with 29 points and three assists. Corey Byrd was strong inside with 17 points and seven rebounds, Alan Arnett had 12 points, seven boards and three assists, Johnny Griffin Jr. had 11 points and Michael Tillman and Calvin Giles Jr. added eight points apiece.
Kokomo shot 55.3% (42 of 76) and held Toledo to 45.2% shooting (38 of 84).
The BobKats will face the Albany Patroons in one of the two regional finals. Game 1 is tentatively set for 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo.
Albany swept the Huntsville Hurricanes 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Patroons won the 2019 TBL championship.
