BobKats take 2 wins, extend division lead
The Kokomo BobKats padded their lead in The Basketball League's Midwest Division by winning a pair of road games over the weekend.
First, Kokomo traveled Saturday to Owensboro, Kentucky, for a matchup of teams that entered the weekend 1-2 in the division. The BobKats took care of business as they beat the Thoroughbreds 112-102.
Derek Hawthorne led the BobKats with 34 points. Trey Mitchell, A.J. Patty and Tremont Moore all had double-doubles — Mitchell with 22 points and 13 rebounds, Patty with 18 points and 14 boards and Moore with 14 points and 11 boards. Patty also had four assists and Mitchell had three steals.
Armon Bridgeforth contributed four assists and Ermias Nega, one of three additions to the team, had 11 points.
Next, the BobKats headed to Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday to face the Columbus Condors. The BobKats beat the Condors 101-97.
Hawthorne scored 25 points and dished three assists and Martrellian Gibson backed him with 20 points. Nega had 14 points and eight rebounds, Patty had 13 points and six rebounds and Moore had 12 points and five boards.
Kokomo sits atop the division at 12-2. The Indy Express is second at 9-5 and Owensboro is third at 8-6. The Express beat the Thoroughbreds 111-102 on Sunday.
Kokomo's road trip continues Friday when it faces the West Coast Breeze in San Marcos, California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.