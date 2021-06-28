BobKats 16.jpg

The Kokomo BobKats will face the Dayton Flight in the first round of The Basketball League's playoffs, the league announced Monday.

The best-of-three series begins Wednesday at Dayton. Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday at Kokomo's Memorial Gym. Game 3, if necessary, would be 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Gym.

Tickets for Friday's game will be available at the door for $10 (upper bowl) and $20 (lower bowl). Tickets also can be picked up at the Kokomo All Star office, 2989 S. Webster St, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The playoffs feature the top four teams from each division. Kokomo (19-5) is the Midwest Division's No. 1 seed. Dayton (10-14) is the division's No. 4 seed. The Columbus Condors actually finished fourth in the division, but the league selected Dayton instead of Columbus for the No. 4 seed for undisclosed reasons.

Kokomo went 2-1 against Dayton in the regular season.

The Midwest Division's other opening-round series has the Owensboro Thoroughbreds (16-8) vs. the Indy Express (16-8).

