SAN DIEGO — The Kokomo BobKats beat the San Diego Guardians 108-101 Thursday night to cap a successful road trip.
Derek Hawthorne and A.J. Patty led the BobKats in the battle between two of The Basketball League's four division leaders. Hawthorne scored 38 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished four assists and Patty had 30 points, five boards and three assists.
Also for the BobKats, Trey Mitchell scored 11 points, Tre'Von Bentley had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Armon Bridgeforth had four points, seven boards and six assists.
Kokomo went 5-1 on the extended trip, including 3-1 on the West Coast part of the trip.
The BobKats (15-3) return to action Friday, June 11, when they host the Columbus Condors at 7:05 p.m. at Memorial Gym.
