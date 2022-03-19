MEDORA — The Kokomo BobKats beat the Medora Timberjacks 98-81 Friday night at Medora High School for their first win of the season.
Larry Plummer led Kokomo (1-3) with 19 points, Martrellian Gibson scored 15 points and Alan Arnett had a nice double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds. Also for the BobKats, Devon Anderson had 12 points and newcomer Devin Harris had 11.
After visiting the Kentucky Enforcers tonight, the BobKats have their first home game of the season Sunday. Kokomo hosts the KW Titans from Kitchener, Canada, at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Gym.
The KW Titans play in the National Basketball League of Canada. Crossover games between The Basketball League teams and NBLC teams are considered exhibition games and do not count in league standings.
