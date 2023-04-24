...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Kokomo guard Devin Harris goes up for a shot during the BobKats’ game against West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Harris had 10 points in the BobKats’ 106-99 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats guard T.J. Henderson puts up a shot against the West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Depth delivers
BobKats turn back Grind in 4th quarter
BRETT BOWMAN
For the Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Devin Harris goes up for a shot during the BobKats’ game against West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Harris had 10 points in the BobKats’ 106-99 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats guard T.J. Henderson puts up a shot against the West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Playing their third game in four days, the Kokomo Bobkats never trailed after the midway point of the opening quarter, but had to scratch and claw down the stretch to put away the pesky West Virginia Grind 106-99 in TBL Upper Midwest Division action Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gym.
With the score knotted at 73 heading into the final 12 minutes, leading scorer and TBL All-Star Derek Hawthorne took over to close out the win.
Devin Harris puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kierell Green goes after a rebound. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kierell Green puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson takes the ball down the court. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bradlee Lewis takes the ball down the court. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Devin Harris goes up for a shot during the BobKats’ game against West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Harris had 10 points in the BobKats’ 106-99 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bradlee Lewis puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bradlee Lewis puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kierell Green puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Larry Plummer heads to the basket. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Larry Plummer puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne looks for a pass. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ed Oliver-Hampton puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats guard T.J. Henderson puts up a shot against the West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Martrellian Gibson puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: BobKats vs WV Grind
Devin Harris puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kierell Green goes after a rebound. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kierell Green puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
T.J. Henderson takes the ball down the court. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bradlee Lewis takes the ball down the court. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Devin Harris goes up for a shot during the BobKats’ game against West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym. Harris had 10 points in the BobKats’ 106-99 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bradlee Lewis puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bradlee Lewis puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kierell Green puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Larry Plummer heads to the basket. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Larry Plummer puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne looks for a pass. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Ed Oliver-Hampton puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats guard T.J. Henderson puts up a shot against the West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Martrellian Gibson puts up a shot. Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats vs West Virginia Grind on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Hawthorne, who hadn’t taken a single shot the first three quarters, canned a deep 3-pointer with 8:46 remaining for his first points, putting the Bobkats up 82-77. Just 55 seconds later he scored again to put the home team up six, 86-80, prompting the Grind to use a timeout. Hawthorne then canned 3 of 3 free throws after being fouled on the left wing en route to his 10 fourth-quarter points.
“[Sunday] was all about getting some rest,” Hawthorne said while signing autographs for throngs of young fans and older fans alike. “This team is so deep, we can pretty much put any one of us out there and get some points. I just got some good lucks late in the game and did what I needed to do for us to close those guys out.”
With coach Cliff Levingston using a different starting five than fans are accustomed to, Kokomo rode a balanced effort that saw six different players land in the scoring column paced by Bradlee Lewis’ nine points to lead 31-23 after a quarter. Devin Harris, Kierell Green and T.J. Henderson scored six points apiece in the opening stanza.
A ragged second quarter saw the two teams combine for 30 free throw attempts with West Virginia using a late 6-0 scoring run to draw within four, 54-50, at the half.
Henderson’s steady play in the third quarter was the spark the Bobkats needed as the former IUPUI player scored five points and provided great floor leadership to keep Kokomo in control. However, West Virginia’s Christian Johnson hit a free throw after being fouled on what was deemed a clear path foul. With just two seconds remaining in the quarter Johnson hit another bucket to knot the score at 73 and set the stage for Hawthorne’s late-game heroics.
When the dust settled, Kokomo landed six players in double figures led by Henderson’s 24 points. He also snared nine rebounds to just miss a double-double. Green did manage a double-double with 15 points and 11 boards. Lewis finished with 12 following his hot opening quarter. Harris, Tremont Moore and Hawthorne all had 10 points. Johnny Griffin Jr. scored six points and continued to be a beast on the boards with 12 caroms.
The Titans scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 85-77. From there, the BobKats closed to within four on three occasions (93-89, 98-94 and 100-96), but the Titans kept them from drawing any closer. The Titans closed the game on an 8-2 run.
With the win, Kokomo improved to a division-leading 14-4 record while West Virginia dipped to 3-6. The two teams meet again in Kokomo’s next home game on May 4.
SATURDAY’S GAME
The KW Titans beat the BobKats 108-98 Saturday night at Memorial Gym.
The BobKats led 52-44 at halftime, but the Titans from the Canadian league surged to a 79-77 lead by the close of the third quarter.
The Titans scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 85-77. From there, the BobKats closed to within four on three occasions (93-89, 98-94 and 100-96), but the Titans kept them from drawing any closer. The Titans closed the game on an 8-2 run.
Hawthorne scored 31 points and Griffin had 15 points and 17 rebounds and four assists to lead the BobKats. Henderson, Edward Oliver-Hampton and James McKelvin had eight points apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.