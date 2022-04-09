Kokomo forward Johnny Griffin Jr. scores off a spin move inside to pull the BobKats even with the Medora Timberjacks at 95-95 with 1:05 left Friday night at Memorial Gym. Medora scored the game’s final six points to beat Kokomo 101-95.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
BobKats unable to overcome big halftime deficit
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats outscored the Medora Timberjacks by 18 points in the second half of their game Friday night at Memorial Gym.
It wasn’t enough to overcome a lethargic first half.
Medora outworked Kokomo in building a 53-29 halftime lead. Kokomo rallied in the second half to pull even at 95-all with 1:05 remaining, but the Timberjacks scored the final six points to take a 101-95 win and end Kokomo’s two-game winning streak.
“When you come out flat, you let a team get going and you dig a [24]-point hole, it’s hard to come back in the game,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “The guys fought hard to get back in it, but we can’t wait until the second half to start fighting. We have to fight from the beginning.”
The BobKats (3-7) played with intensity in the second half. They made 26 of 46 shots (56.5%) and took five steals in the final 24 minutes after making just 10 of 38 shots (26.3%) and grabbing no steals in the first half.
“The second half, that’s normally how we play basketball. We are the aggressors,” Levingston said. “That’s the kind of team I want to see start the game. We started off flat. It was flat and stale from the beginning — in the locker room, everything.”
Medora (4-6) had its way in the first half as it grabbed a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and maintained it for the rest of the half. The Timberjacks held a 27-16 advantage at the close of the first quarter, then whipped the BobKats in the second quarter to build their 53-29 halftime lead.
Led by point guard Larry Plummer and wing Alan Arnett, Kokomo responded with a dominant third quarter. Fueled by a 10-0 run to start the quarter, the BobKats outscored the Timberjacks 38-20 in the quarter to draw within 73-67. Plummer scored 14 points in the quarter and Arnett scored 11.
“I was hoping to get it by 10 at the end of the third quarter, but we had it within six,” Levingston said.
The teams largely traded baskets for most of the fourth quarter. Kokomo had its chance in the final 90 seconds. After Derek Hawthorne hit a 3-pointer to bring the BobKats within 95-93 at 1:39, the Timberjacks committed a turnover and Kokomo’s Johnny Griffin Jr. scored on a nice spin move inside to knot the score at 1:05 — the first time Kokomo wasn’t behind since it was 4-4.
On Medora’s next possession, Plummer came up with a steal off a deflection. He quickly attacked the basket for the potential go-ahead basket, but he missed and Medora raced the other way. Marquell Carter scored inside for a 97-95 lead at :44. After Kokomo’s Michael Tillman missed a 3-pointer at :20, Medora’s Lattrell Love hit one of two free throws for a 98-95 lead at :15.
Kokomo had a chance to draw even, but Hawthorne missed a 3-pointer at :09. Medora’s Kevin Douglas hit one of two free throws to ice the win.
Levingston thought the BobKats rushed things after pulling even.
“It’s a learning thing,” he said. “I could have called a timeout; looking back on it, I should have, but I didn’t. I leave that up to my point guards to make good decisions down the stretch.”
Arnett led Kokomo with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists. Hawthorne had 20 points and four assists, Plummer had 19 points and six assists, Calvin Giles Jr. grabbed seven rebounds and Tremont Moore had six boards.
Malik Cook-Stroupe led Medora with 27 points.
Kokomo hosts the Kentucky Enforcers tonight. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. It’s military appreciation night with free admission to those presenting a military ID.
