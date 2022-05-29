The Kokomo BobKats are heading to The Basketball League’s playoffs.
Kokomo beat the Indiana All-Americans 130-120 Saturday night in the BobKats’ finale. That left the BobKats and the All-Americans with matching 12-11 records — and the BobKats holding the tiebreaker for the Lower Midwest division’s final playoff spot. When the Lebanon Leprechauns beat the All-Americans on Sunday, the BobKats had their ticket to the playoffs secured.
Kokomo and Lebanon (16-8) will meet in a best-of-three series. The BobKats will host the opener at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Tri-Central High School. Tickets, priced at $10, will be available at the door.
