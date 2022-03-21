The Kokomo BobKats beat the KW Titans from Kitchener, Canada, 96-93 Sunday at Memorial Gym. It was the BobKats’ home opener.
Devin Harris led Kokomo with 24 points. Alan Arnett had an all-around game of 20 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. Mike Tillman scored 15 points and Martellian Gibson contributed 12 points.
The KW Titans play in the National Basketball League of Canada. Crossover games between The Basketball League teams and NBLC teams are considered exhibition games and do not count in league standings.
Sunday’s game started a long stretch of home games for the BobKats. Next up is a visit from the Owensboro Thoroughbreds on Friday. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
• The Kentucky Enforcers beat the BobKats 128-116 Friday night, dropping Kokomo to 1-4 in The Basketball League standings and capping the BobKats’ seven-game road trip to start the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.